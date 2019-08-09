Model airplane enthusiasts will have their day in the sun.
The Tri-County Barnstormers will host a celebration of national model aviation day with a “fun fly” at Ray Brickhouse Field, located at 915 Tafelski Road in New Waverly next Saturday.
During the event, attendees will see seasoned pilots showing off their aerobatic skills such as “knife edge,” “pop-ups,” and “inverted spins.” Attendees will have the opportunity to try their hand at flying with the assistance of a veteran pilot at the controls.
“We hope celebrating the national event and flight trials will encourage the growth of the sport, and we may get a few new members too,” Fun Fly manager Jay Wright said.
Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a raffle, vote for peoples’ choice and best of show airplanes and enjoy food and drinks throughout the day.
Contest director Keith Jarvis, has been promoting radio-controlled aircraft for decades and has grown the sport in his own family by teaching his kids and grandkids to reach for the sky.
“This is the second year for the Fun Fly, and we have some terrific sponsors to help us promote the sport,” Jarvis said. “We gather to celebrate model flying, friendship and fun. That is our goal for these wholesome, family centered events.”
Tri-County Barnstormers is a non-profit group sharing their enthusiasm for radio- controlled aircraft. The Barnstormers contribute to the community by granting scholarships to deserving local students.
The event is free and open to the public.
