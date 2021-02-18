Mobile food drive scheduled for Saturday

Just days after a historic winter storm wreaked havoc on Walker County, one local church is stepping up to hold a mobile food distribution.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in partnership with Covenant with Christ International will host a distribution on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. The church is located at 12 Mt. Zion Church Road in Huntsville.
“This makes our heart glad, we were worried that we weren’t going to be able to help those in need in our community, due to this cold weather,” said Max Toliver Jr., the senior pastor at the church. “Many have been impacted heavily due to this storm and food is needed. We are ready to do the work and hopefully we can help as many as we can.”
Officials ask that those utilizing the food drive to have their trunk or cargo area open when they arrive, so that there will be no contact with volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.