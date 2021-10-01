HUNTSVILLE — After expressing interest in the position, a Huntsville lawyer says he will not to run for Walker County Judge next year.
Sam A. Moak said in a statement that he has decided to pull out of the race for personal reasons and instead focus on his family and law practice.
Moak had initially announced his intent to run for the Republican nomination for office in June after years in private practice. The deadline to file for a place on the Republican or Democrat Primary is Dec. 13.
According to Walker County Republican Chairman Linda McKenzie, three candidates — Clyde Loll, Frank Olivares and Lee Killingsworth — have announced their intent to run for the Republican nomination and have filed their treasurer report.
The Republican and Democrat Primary will be held March 1, 2022.
