Moak announces candidacy for Walker County Judge

A Huntsville lawyer is hoping to take his expertise to the commissioners court, as he seeks the Republican nomination for Walker County Judge in 2022.
Sam Moak recently announced his run to replace retiring County Judge Danny Pierce.
Moak has been a resident of Walker County for the majority of his life, graduating from Huntsville High School in 1984 and Texas A&M in 1988. After a brief stint working in Oklahoma, Moak returned to Walker County and worked with my father, Oliver James (OJ) Moak.
“I was very fortunate to grow up in Huntsville when it was a smaller town,” Moak said. “Starting at the age of 9, I have worked, with my first job at that age was as a newspaper carrier for The Item. In addition to handling my responsibilities as a carrier, I was also fortunate enough to work for Coach Joe Clements while in high school as a manager for the Hornet football team”
After graduation from Texas A&M, Moak worked in Oklahoma for Womack Machine Company. While working for Womack Machine, Moak earned his certification as a Fluid Power Specialist, and then attended Oklahoma State University and taught classes on hydraulics. After five years with Womack and a noticeable downsizing in the oil field, he decided to attend law school in a quest to return to Huntsville.
While attending law school at South Texas College of Law, Moak worked for his father’s title company.
“Starting as the receptionist, janitor and errand runner, I moved into the role of assistant examiner, escrow assistant, then escrow officer and ultimately manager of Sam Houston Landmark Title Company. This job yet again exposed me to a diverse group of people and I worked with builders, developers and property owners associations. My role as assistant examiner also provided in depth training and education with regards to subdividing land, subdivisions, restrictions and building codes. This experience combined with law school gives me an unmatched knowledge with regards to land development,” Moak said.
Moak also worked for Judge Charlie Baird of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in Austin, and thus transferred to finish law school at the University of Texas in Austin. Once he completed law school, he returned to Huntsville on a full-time basis in 1997 and began practicing law.
“While my law practice is primarily focused on estate planning, probate, business entities and real estate, I have a broad background in litigation and most areas of law,” Moak said. “I have successfully managed my law practice for 24 years now and had the honor of being designated The Huntsville Item’s Readers Choice award for Best Attorney and or Best Law Firm 16 times.”
Moak has served on the Walker County Fair Association Board of Directors, and he is the current chairman of the Children’s Barnyard with the WCFA. In addition to the WCFA, Moak is the vice president of the Huntsville Kiwanis Club, a prior president to the Walker County A&M Club, a former member of the Main Street Board of Directors and a prior member of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, amongst other volunteer assignments.
For the past 8 years, Moak served as trustee for the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees.
“As a trustee, my primary role was to hire a superintendent of schools and manage the budget. I am proud to say that while the district has not always been viewed favorably, it is today moving in a great direction. I actively participated in the district’s prior bond issues and before I chose to step down as a trustee to run for the office of County Judge for Walker County, participated in what is now the largest and most significant bond in HISD’s history.”
Moak is running in the Republican primary, set for May 24, 2022.
“I am excited to see Walker County prospering,” Moak added. “Sam Houston State University is growing and growth is coming to Walker County. I want to use my background and knowledge to serve all the residents of Walker County and help us maintain our quality of life and improve the quality of life for all of Walker County.”
