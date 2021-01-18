Speakers at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebration in Huntsville called Monday for a renewed dedication to nonviolence following a turbulent year in which a deadly pandemic and protests over systemic racism.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the annual MLK Day service at Huntsville’s MLK Recreation Center online during the 35th celebration of his birthday as a national holiday.
With intermittent vocal performances by Progressive Bible Ministries executive minister George Oliver, community leaders from Huntsville, as well as church leaders from surrounding communities, spoke in praise of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the relevance of his famous words to the world today.
“(The fierce urgency of now) is as potent a point today as when Dr. King first uttered those words in 1967. In times such as these, the words seem even more pointed as we survey our world and emit in its failings. Dr. King saw to convince the nation that sitting back and waiting for justice only produces more injustice,” said Dr. Marcus Forney, the chief academic officer for Huntsville ISD.
Forney spoke in reference to King’s 1967 speech, “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence,” citing “the fierce urgency of now,” and calling for a fearlessness to seize the day.
Similar sentiments were conveyed by Huntsville City Councilmember Dee Howard Mullins.
“This day should also be a matter of remembrance for each of us to decide what we want our legacy to be,” Howard Mullins added. “Our legacies begin from the day you are born to the day you die. Some events in our lives we are able to control and others are happenstance. Let today be a reminder that to each of us, we need to take control of our lives to ensure that our legacies will be one that empowers the future generation, a legacy that contributes to the community, and a legacy that aligns to the will of God and the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, while supporting striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee. Had he lived, he would have turned 92 on his birthday last Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.