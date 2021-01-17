MLK Day parade marches on, annual program moved online

Huntsville’s mainstay program marking the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is moving online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the annual parade will go on as normal Monday morning.
The shift to a virtual program is a break from tradition for the local Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration, which has taken place at the MLK Recreation Center for years. However, event organizers are hoping that the switch to a virtual event will help bring the message to more people than ever before, with a theme of “Change in the midst of a Pandemic.”
The Facebook Live event can be found by searching Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - Huntsville, TX on the social media site. It will include powerful speaking and dynamic music from local religious and community leaders.
The parade will begin at the Sam Houston Cultural Center, located at the intersection of Avenue P and 10th St., and conclude at Emancipation Park with a 10 a.m. start. The parade line-up starts at 8:30 a.m. and is open to all drill teams, churches, bands, cheerleaders, horse riders and classic cars.
Coverage from the parade and virtual program will be available at itemonline.com.
