The husband and wife team behind Wood Hath Hope Ministry has been keeping communities like Huntsville safe for 44 years by providing inmates the tools they need to succeed after release.
The Stills’ prison ministry work dates back to 1976, however they did not reach Texas until ten years later. They began in Rosharon through Chuck Coleson’s prison ministry preaching to inmates once a week before joining forces with Jesus Behind Bars which serviced the Huntsville Unit.
Their service was on and off at first, splitting their time with the prison system in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, however, after a few years, the commute became too much for the couple.
After a brief stint in Illinois, the Stills permanently settled in Huntsville in 2005, preaching through their ministry, Wood Hath Hope Prison Ministry.
“We think that ministries in prisons are very beneficial, this Huntsville Unit, out of all of the prisons that we have worked in, is the best. The personnel is the best, they’re mannerly, the wardens are decent men,” Jean Still said. “The presence of the Holy Spirit just permeates the place, it’s so different – the inmates are different, the personnel are different, security is different, not that they’re lax or anything … they’re no nonsense, but they handle everyone with respect.”
At 79 years old, Jean loves what she does and said that Jesus gives her the grace and energy to continue the ministry. Every Saturday, Jean and her husband, Rodney, hold worship service at the unit in addition to Rodney’s two volunteer chaplain shifts every week.
They started up a mentoring program, which is still in existence, and marriage seminars which have since been expanded on to include family reconciliation.
The mentoring program utilizes workbooks and textbooks to teach a curriculum of Bible studies, emphasizing Christian characteristics and employment skills. The inmates work through various modules to learn the skills of how to be a good father and husband, forgiveness, how to stay with Jesus, how to interview for a job, how to dress and body language to succeed outside of the prison system.
“We teach them how to set priorities and be flexible enough to change those priorities depending on the situation that they might be in at the time,” Rodney Still said.
Part of the mentorship work is for the inmates to make a list of different goals that they needed to take care of and in what time span.
“We had a picture of a ladder going down and then a ladder going up and we had them chart the processes that they went through to get to the bottom of the rung that ended them up in prison. Then the other ladder was for them to chart the steps that they are going to take to get out of prison and stay out,” Jean said.
“I thought that was a really effective thing because it really opened their eyes that they didn’t just jump into it. There was a process there and once they looked at that process, I think it helped to give them a picture that ‘I did this to come down, so I need to do something different to get up and stay up,’” Jean said.
The couple also places a large emphasis on education and job training to help eliminate obstacles when they are released, and even assists in facilitating unit transfers to ensure that they can be involved in specialized programs.
“We try to have them take advantage of whatever the state has to offer them to become successful for society,” Rodney said.
Jean notes that many inmates enter the system and neglect the opportunity to gain an education while serving their time, leading them to feel fear when being released, not knowing what they will do with their lives.
“If you don’t know what you’re going to do, when you get out you’re going to have nothing to go into that’s going to help you move forward, you’re going to go back to what is familiar.” Jean said. “So we try to encourage them to acquire skills so that they will be equipped, they won’t be at the mercy of their family or at the mercy of drugs and things like that.”
Depending on the releasees wishes, The Stills keep in touch throughout their lives, celebrating successes and watching their growth. While Jean notes that she does see some inmates return after their release, a good number do well outside of the system and never return.
“They get out of prison, they join a church, they become leaders in their church, they get married, they have children, they have grand children, and that really is what makes our hearts stay with it because we like to see results and we don’t like to see them fall through the cracks,” Jean said. “We feel like what we do equips them to survive on the outside. Basically what we do is teach them about Jesus and that he’s the only help they have, otherwise it will be a swinging door thing.”
The Stills have a strong love for Huntsville and say that it is the best place they have ever lived. They share their love for the community with the inmates and hope to inspire them to be contributing members of Huntsville upon release.
“By doing what we do, it helps keep our community safe. Any man that has been discipled and mentored in prison and becomes serious about God – he won’t come back to prison. He will be a good neighbor, a decent man, father and husband, he will be an attribute to the community – and that’s what we want, that’s how the world was supposed to be,” Jean said.
A group of particularly philanthropic inmates are already dedicating their time to give back to the underserved in our community.
With the help of Wood Hath Hope Prison Ministry, the inmates continuously give back to the Huntsville Health Care Center. It started with the inmates bringing together their family members and other volunteers at the unit to provide food for the residents at the Huntsville Health Care Center for a holiday celebration and has grown into a tradition since then.
The inmates craft cards and gifts to be donated to the HHCC residents each year, previously including wheelchair bags, and this year crocheting dolls that are also made and donated year-round to the Texas Children’s Hospital, Goodwill, Star of Hope and Legacy Point Hospice by a particularly crafty inmate.
“It just makes them feel so good to do stuff like that, they come to us with ideas,” Jean said. “They just want to give back, and I know they can never undo the mistakes that they made, but they’ve got a heart to give.”
