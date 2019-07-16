$1 million transfer station settlement awarded to City

Issues at the Huntsville Transfer Station are nearing a conclusion.
The Huntsville City Council officially accepted a $1 million settlement offer with Weaver Consulting Group and Anchor Construction for “unacceptable work” at the hub for the city’s trash.
“The pavement at the transfer station was cracking, crumbling and deteriorating in a way that is not acceptable, and in a way that was not anticipated from the intended design and construction,” attorney Jeff Chapman, who represented the city in the negotiations, said in a previous meeting.
Following acceptance of Tuesday’s settlement offer, council members approved a contract totaling $975,600 with low-bidder Doughty Construction out of Huntsville to repair the deficiencies at the transfer station.
“This is a great outcome from a problem that we have been facing,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “I think the transfer station is a great benefit to the citizens of Huntsville, and now we can move forward.”
Issues at the transfer station were first revealed in January with cracking and crumbling of the driveway became noticeable, just 18 months after the near $3.6 million facility opened its doors. Officials later discovered that the contractor did not provide lime stabilization, did not install steel reinforcements nor did they deliver the desired concrete thickness, according to Chapman.
The new contractor will be responsible for removing the existing concrete pavement, carry out limestone stabilization and place approximately 9,000 square-yards of new concrete.
No other details regarding the settlement were released.
In other action, council members:
• rejected a proposal for $194,444 in construction repairs and improvements at the Sam Houston Visitor Center by a 5-3 vote. The proposal called or interior/ exterior painting, deck replacement and installation of lattice skirting under the William Hodges Center.
• adopted a pilot program that will allow for the operation of sharable mobility devices on sidewalks and public roadways within the city of Huntsville.
• approved a change order totaling $231,080 with CZ Construction to replace approximately 1,100 feet of sewer lines along Town Creek to the Huntsville Prison Unit. The change order increased the total AJ-12 Basin Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation project to $1,999,051, which has been under construction since Feb. 20. The project construction is approximately 55% complete.
See more from Tuesday nights meeting in future editions of The Huntsville Item.
