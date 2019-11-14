4.1 million Texans expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving

More than 4.1 million Texans are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday period, the most since 2005.
As is always the case, the vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations, the American Automobile Association says.
But be warned, the day before the holiday is forecast to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much at four times longer than normal in major metro cities.
“More than four million Texans are starting the holiday season off right with a Thanksgiving getaway,” said Kent Livesay, Vice President & General Manager, AAA Texas. “Strong economic fundamentals are motivating Texans to journey away from home this holiday in near-record numbers. Consumer spending remains strong, and for Texans travel remains one of their top priorities for the holiday season.”
For the 49.3 million Americans traveling by automobile, INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts major delays throughout the week, peaking Wednesday, with trips taking as much four times longer as commuters mix with travelers.
“With record levels of travelers, and persistent population growth in the country’s major metropolitan areas, drivers must prepare for major delays,” said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week.”
The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Wednesday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Dec. 1.
AAA expects gas prices to be slightly cheaper to last year’s Thanksgiving holiday, with prices trending 11 cents cheaper.
If you are planning on traveling by air, a recent AAA study revealed that flying the Monday before the Thanksgiving travel rush is the best option. It has the lowest average ticket price ($486) prior to the holiday and is a lighter travel day than later in the week.
