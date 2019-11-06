A fun-filled day is on deck for local first responders, active and retired military and correctional officers.
H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum and Innovative Ideas and Concepts are set to host ‘Battle Buddies: Never Retreat,’ an event celebrating and honoring local service members Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We wanted to host this event to honor the service of our local firefighters, police, military and correctional officers and their families,” said H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum administrative assistant Tara Burnett. “We will have some exciting activities planned for the attendees and their families.”
Army, Marine and correctional recruiters will be on hand during the event. The event will feature a bounce house for children, a Taurus Spectrum gun raffle, live music, karaoke and local vendors and food trucks for attendees. Vendors will include JD Firearms, CLEAT, police and fire insurance, the Adam Olsen team and food served by volunteers from the American Legion.
“This event is not only for the first responders and military, but also for the community to come out to meet and interact with corrections to understand what they do in our community,” Burnett added. “They want to bridge the gap and have the community learn about what the officers do and how they keep us safe.”
Burnett says the event is a great opportunity for the community to learn how many first responders began in corrections and how many retired military and police move into the field. Organizers hope to make ‘Battle Buddies’ an annual event.
H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum is located at 455 State Highway 75. Set up for the event will begin at 8 a.m., with the event kicking off at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
