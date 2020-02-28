Micky and the Motorcars coming to Huntsville

A band with firm roots in country music is set to take the stage next weekend in Huntsville.
Old Town Theatre will host Micky and the Motorcars Saturday at 8 p.m. The band's two founding members Micky and Gary Braun are the sons of country icon Muzzie Braun.
Micky and Gary began performing in their hometown of Stanley, Idaho, a town known for summertime outdoor recreation. Alongside their father, the group known as Muzzie Braun and the Boys were eventually featured at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The group effortlessly spouted cowboy poetry and Western swing at gatherings around the country, and featured Muzzie’s four sons, Micky and Gary who would found Micky and the Motorcars and Cody and Willy who started Reckless Kelly.
“Micky and the Motorcars have a really unique and historic link to old country, which they have incorporated into new and alternative styles,” C2 Entertainment founder Clay Coursey said. “They have a nice bluegrass style sound that they have meshed with alternative rock.”
In 2002, Micky and Gary left Idaho for Austin and started the band, whose non-stop tour for the last 17 years has defined not just the lives of the brothers, but also shaped Austin’s roots-rock resurgence that has played out over the last two decades. The band is now set to debut their new album ‘Long Time Comin.’
“The band is currently getting a lot of airtime on their single ‘Long Time Comin’ from the album of the same name,” Coursey added. “I am looking forward to them coming to Huntsville. This is the type of music the community has been asking for.”
In addition to Micky on acoustic guitar and lead vocals, and Gary on lead and harmony vocals, guitars, mandolin and harmonica, the band is also composed of Pablo Trujillo on lead guitar and pedal steel, Joe Fladger on bass and Bobby Paugh on drums. Every year the band, in conjunction with their brothers and fellow musicians in Reckless Kelly, host the Braun Brothers Reunion in Idaho to celebrate the music and different artists from the genre.
“A lot of people do not know how much of an impact on the community these concerts make, from restaurants to hotels, people are spending money locally,” Coursey said. “Old Town is a non-profit and attending these shows really helps everybody, and this is one you will not want to miss.”
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at www.outhousetickets.com.
