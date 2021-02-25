Michael D. Wilson selected as 2021 keynote Texas Independence Day speaker

The Walker County Historical Commission announced Thursday it has chosen 7th generation Texan Michael D. Wilson as the keynote speaker for the graveside ceremony at the 40th edition of March 2 celebrations in Huntsville.
The annual recognition of Texas Independence Day General Sam Houston Birthday Celebration will be centered around the 11 a.m. ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery.
Wilson is a founding member of the Lone Star Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, and currently serves as secretary of the chapter. Last year, he was elected Secretary General of the SRT National Executive Board and was selected to be a Knight of the Order of San Jacinto.
The mission of the Sons of the Republic of Texas is to preserve, protect and promote Texas history through service and fraternal brotherhood.
The Texas Independence Day and General Sam Houston Birthday Celebration is an annual tradition to recognize the importance of Texas’ battle for independence and honor the legacy of the republic’s first president.
