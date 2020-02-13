Three suspects were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a handgun early Thursday morning at the entrance of Huntsville State Park.
Police were on patrol near park, located in the 600 block of Park Road 40 around 2 a.m. Thursday, when a red 2007 Pontiac was seen sitting in front of the gate after hours. Officers say that when they approached the vehicle, and noticed the suspects – identified as Kimberly Krpec, 23, of El Campo, Shawna Edwards, 29, of Damon and Steve Daughtery, 40, of Guy – trying to hide evidence.
Police say that when the suspects were asked to exit the vehicle, they noticed Daugherty had a .22 caliber pistol in his possession. Upon searching the vehicle, officers recovered three bags containing half a gram of methamphetamine, a marijuana smoking pipe and an additional bag with seven grams of methamphetamine.
“We are very happy that this incident did not escalate,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We do not like weapons in the hands of those using drugs, so I am thankful for our officers keeping the community safe.”
Krpec and Edwards were charged with possession of a controlled substance, while Daughtery was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. They were taken to the Walker County Jail, where Krpec is being held on a $9,000 bond, Edwards was given a $15,000 bond and Daughtery is being held on $16,000 in bonds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.