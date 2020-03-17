A traffic stop led police to drug paraphernalia, a sedative pill, syringes and two small bags of methamphetamine Friday morning in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol in the 100 block of Interstate 45 around 9:30 a.m. Friday, when they noticed a man they knew was not licensed to drive. Officers conducted a stop on the suspect – identified as Cory Wistinghause, 38, of Huntsville – who they say began to shift in his car to hide objects.
Police conducted a search on the vehicle, where they recovered a Lorazepam pill, a marijuana pipe, two syringes and nearly a gram of methamphetamine.
“This was great work by our officers to stay attentive,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am glad we were able to get this out of the wrong hands.”
Wistinghause was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving with an invalid license. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $5,500 in bonds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.