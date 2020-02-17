A personal contact stop led police to the discovery of several grams of crystal and liquid methamphetamine, along with hypodermic needles.
Police were on patrol in the 2700 block of 11th Street around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, when officers say that they noticed a woman walking alongside the street that appeared intoxicated. Officers made contact with the woman – identified as Tamara Cox, 29, of Riverside.
During a search of Cox, police say they recovered the methamphetamine and needles on her person.
“Our officers did an excellent job remaining vigilant and looking out for the public,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “It is always concerning to find needles on someone, so I am glad everyone is safe.”
Cox was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $20,000 in bonds.
