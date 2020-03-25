Methamphetamine found in fuse box

A Tuesday morning traffic stop led police to the discovery of several grams of methamphetamine hidden in a fuse box.
Officers were on patrol in the 3100 block of Powell Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, when a driver was seen not using their turn signal. When speaking to the driver – identified as James Williams, 37, of Huntsville – they were given consent to search the vehicle.
Police say that they were unable to find anything in the vehicle, but decided to pop the hood and take a look. Inside the engine block, officers say that the fuse box was tampered with and that three grams of meth were found hidden inside it.
“This is certainly an unusual place to search for drugs,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “However, the `officers did a great job following their instincts and now we may begin looking here since we know drugs may be hidden there now.”
Williams was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $7,500 in bond.
