Two local men have been arrested after over 11 grams of methamphetamine was found in their vehicles Tuesday night in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol in the 700 block of Avenue M around 10:30 p.m., when they noticed a vehicle with defective lights. After making a stop, officers say that they noticed the suspects – identified as Cary Cundiff, 38, of Conroe and David Whitaker, 38, of Huntsville – attempting to hide property.
After conducting a search, police found a gram of methamphetamine and placed the victims under arrest. During the arrest, officers say Whitaker said, “if I am going to be arrested, you may as well take the rest (of the drugs) from my shoe.” Police were able to recover an additional 10 grams of methamphetamine from his shoe.
“This was great work by our officers to follow their instincts and make an arrest,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Meth is a dangerous drug, which leads to crime so we are always happy to get it off the street.”
Whitaker and Cundiff were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Cundiff is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $3,000 bond, while Whitaker was given a $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.