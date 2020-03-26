A curfew violation led police to the discovery of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol in the 1100 block of Avenue H around 3 a.m. Wednesday, when a driver was stopped for violating the Walker County curfew. Officers say that the vehicle also had a fictitious license plate and were given consent to search the vehicle by the suspect – identified as Michael Sessions, 28, of Lufkin.
Authorities say that they recovered a jar containing 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in his cup holder and placed him under arrest.
“The community needs to abide by our curfew which was set this week,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Meth is a dangerous drug and I am happy we got it off of the street.”
Sessions was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, curfew violation and display of a fictitious license plate. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $17,000 in bonds, but has since posted bail.
