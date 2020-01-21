A Huntsville man is behind bars after an outstanding warrant led police to the discovery of methamphetamine and ecstasy hidden in his underwear Friday afternoon.
Police were on patrol in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 4:45 p.m. Friday, when a man with an outstanding warrant was seen riding a bike. When officers made contact with the individual – identified as Joshua Hill, 34, of Huntsville – they conducted a search on him.
During the search, officers noticed an object sticking out from inside Hill’s pants, which turned out to be a case containing one gram of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of ecstasy and a pipe.
“This was a pretty funny case but I applaud the officer for keeping their eyes open and making the arrest,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It is always good to get drugs off the street.”
Hill was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $5,500 in bonds.
