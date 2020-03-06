Over four ounces of methamphetamine and 50 pills were found after a potential suspect led police on a chase through Huntsville Thursday morning.
After running a stop sign near the corner of 10th Street and Sam Houston Avenue around 8 a.m. Thursday, a motorcyclist led police on a chase down the main thoroughfare. The suspect – identified as Heath Hendley, 39, of Pearland – ran into a sidewalk and crashed his bike in the 200 block of State Highway 75 North, before being placed under arrest.
During a search of Hendley’s fanny pack, officers say that they recovered several plastic bags, methamphetamine, 49 pills of Klonopin, five pills of Xanax and a large amount of cash. Hendley also informed officers that he had a parole violation.
“This suspect was clearly dealing drugs and our officers did a great job tracking him down,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am happy these drugs did not get in the hands of his potential customers.”
Hendley was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest and a parole violation. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $75,000 in bonds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.