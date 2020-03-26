A suspect was arrested after Tuesday evening after police say he hid a methamphetamine pipe and hypodermic needles, attempted to destroy an additional pipe in a police cruiser and hid a bottle of liquid methamphetamine.
Police were on patrol near the Denny’s parking lot, located in the 3000 block of Highway 30 around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a vehicle was spotted with expired registration. Officers were given consent to search the vehicle by the suspect – identified as Abraham Espinoza, 32, of Huntsville.
Police did not find anything in the vehicle, but a pat down of Espinoza recovered a methamphetamine pipe and bag of hypodermic needles in his underwear. While Espinoza was being transported to the jail, police say he was seen repeatedly stomping in the back of the police car. It was later noted that he was attempting to destroy a meth pipe.
Officers say that when he arrived at the jail, they recovered a bottle on his person containing 20.6 grams of liquid methamphetamine.
“This was great work by our officers to follow their instincts and get this off of the streets,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have seen a lot of meth in the area recently and we are happy to put a dent in it.”
Espinoza was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and bringing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $40,000 in bonds.
