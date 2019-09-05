A vehicle parked near a home known for drug activity led police to the discovery of marijuana and methamphetamine early Thursday morning in Huntsville.
Officers on patrol say they noticed a green Chevrolet pick-up truck sitting in front of a known drug house, located in the 100 block of Samantha Lane around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Police asked the homeowner if they could investigate the vehicle and were given consent. While speaking to the driver – identified as James Yeager, 32, of Trinity – police say they noticed a marijuana grinder and a small amount of marijuana.
While searching the vehicle police discovered a sunglass container with three small bags of methamphetamine and a pipe, according to the police reports.
“This was heads up police work by our officers,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “They did a great job noticing the vehicle and discovering the hidden drugs.”
Yeager was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $25,000 in bond.
