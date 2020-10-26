A traffic stop by the Huntsville Police Department Saturday evening led to the arrest of three suspected drug dealers after two stolen weapons and a large amount narcotics were discovered inside a backpack within the vehicle.
Noah McGary, 18, of Conroe, Marcus Bunch, 34, of Huntsville and Donald Albert, 31, of Huntsville, were booked into the Walker County Jail on various drug charges following the traffic stop. McGary is being held in lieu of a $57,000 bail, with four control substance charges, two charges for theft of a firearm and a single charge for unlawful carrying a weapon. Bunch and Albert are being held on charges of $3,000 and $4,500, respectively.
Police records show that officers instigated a traffic stop in the 600 block of Interstate 45 near the Studio 6 Motel. Officers say that they observed a small plastic bag with what appeared to be marijuana on one of the suspect’s lap, which gave them probable cause to search.
Upon a vehicle search, officers uncovered a pair of 9 m.m. handguns that were stolen out of Walker and Henderson counties in a backpack. Officers also say that they uncovered over 33 grams of marijuana throughout the vehicle, a digital scale, 14.4 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of ecstasy and 3.4 grams of unknown prescription pills.
“This was just an excellent job by Cprl. Kyle to locate the vehicle and get these drugs and weapons off of the street,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It appears that the drugs were in the process of being sold and the suspects were armed with weapons, which often leads to violence. We are fortunate that noone was hurt and these drugs off the street.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.