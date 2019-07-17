Local authorities were able to uncover methamphetamine and cocaine after an arrest early Wednesday morning in Huntsville.
Police say that they pulled over a vehicle with a defective brake light in the 1300 block of 13th Street just after midnight Wednesday. Officers were granted permission to search the vehicle finding a backpack belonging to the passenger – identified as Jeffrey Hansen, 39, of Huntsville – containing several types of unknown pills not in a bottle and a meth pipe.
Hansen was taken to the Walker County Jail and searched, when officers also discovered a gram of methamphetamine and half a gram of cocaine.
“This was a large and unexpected yield,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “Great work by our officers discovering it and apprehending the suspect.”
Hansen was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug. He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on $8,000 in bonds.
