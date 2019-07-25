Deputies recovered methamphetamine and crack cocaine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in Huntsville.
Authorities say they conducted a traffic stop of an SUV with defective tail lights in the 1900 block of US 190 at approximately 11:20 p.m. When pulling the vehicle over, officers say the driver – identified as David Trexler Jr., 38, of Onalaska – threw two bags out of the window.
Deputies quickly recovered the bags, one containing approximately a gram of crack and the other was a gram and a half of meth.
Trexler Jr. was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $40,000 in bonds.
