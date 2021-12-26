Texas Rock & Metal Bash headliner Submit Thy Will may be catching eyes from Houston and larger cities, however, the rising alternative metal band will be ringing in the New Year by bringing the rock and roll scene to their hometown.
It’s a proud accomplishment for Submit Thy Will lead singer and rhythm guitar player Shane Hull-Muniz, as he looks forward to headlining the event with his band mates, Josue Guajardo on lead guitar, Angelo Sarmiento on drums and Andrew Newton on bass.
“We’ve been wanting to make the music scene happen here in Huntsville,” Hull-Muniz said. “All through growing up here, there were always one or two rock bands or metal bands that you’d hear about playing in Huntsville, but they’d kind of blip or disappear after a while. We’re happy to hopefully be bringing that scene to the Huntsville area and let everybody know we’re here.”
The Texas Rock & Metal Bash will be the first of its kind for Huntsville, bringing some of the region’s rising stars in the metal music industry to the Walker County Fairgrounds for a New Year’s Eve celebration.
“I think there’s a lot bigger audience than what’s given credit,” Hull-Muniz said. “I think we’re going to find out how many people are going to come out of the woodwork to come to this festival.”
Submit Thy will came together in 2016, as a few high school friends jamming together in a backyard shed in Riverside. Together, they came up with a few songs and over time, the band has kept growing to what it is today.
“We had no idea that us getting in the shed and starting to write some songs would turn anything close to where we’re at now, we’re still a long way from where we want to be, but we definitely feel that we’re in the right direction, we feel really good about where we’re at,” Hull-Muniz said.
Submit Thy Will took the stage at the Prison City Film Festival in February and now, the group has a full album in the works, with a few singles already released, along with a music video for their song “Viper.”
The band has been primarily touring around the region, booking prominent stages in the Houston area, catching the ear of industry movers and shakers with their melodic alternative metal sound, comparable to groups like Bullet For My Valentine, Godsmack and Metallica.
“It’s just been kind of fun to see how Submit Thy Will has caught the eye of so many people and even these other bands,” said Paul Shiver, event organizer and manager of Submit Thy Will for the past seven years.
Submit Thy Will will be accompanied by Rockett Queen, Heathens Blood, Klozure, Kranc, and Surrender Stella at the New Year’s event.
“These are the bands that we’ve been rubbing shoulders with for the past year, as we’ve all been getting back to doing shows since COVID,” Hull-Muniz said.
“These are great local bands, a lot of these bands are right on the precipice of making it worldwide, so it’s going to be a real unique experience for people that come to this,” Shiver said. “They’re going to be in the midst of bands that they would pay large money to go see play at the Toyota Center in Houston, but here, they’ll be able to come and see them while they’re still working on a local level.”
The promising lineup has brought out a strong slew of sponsors for the event, including discounted rooms from Best Western and Marriott hotels, with food and drinks provided by City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar and Mike’s Hard Lemonade.
Air brush tattoos will be available throughout the night and as the New Year approaches, a countdown will commence.
Doors open at the Walker County Fairgrounds, located at 3925 SH 30 in Huntsville, at 5 p.m. and the event will run through 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.texasmetalbash.com or at the door.
Children are welcome at their parents’ discretion, all minors must be accompanied by a guardian and children under 13 are not recommended to attend.
