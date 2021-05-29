Memorial Day celebration to honor fallen heroes

Memorial Day is much more than an extra day off work. It’s an opportunity to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.
The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas in Huntsville is holding their annual Flagpole Remembrance Ceremony Monday to provide the community with an opportunity to honor these fallen heroes. The event will feature the lowering of the flags to half mast, laying of memorial wreaths, TAPS, prayer, a performance by the Huntsville Men’s Choir and a guest speaker.
Executive Director of the museum, Tara Burnett, hopes that the event will properly represent their mission to uphold the legacy of those who served.
“We hope that everyone can attend and be a part of remembering all of our nation’s heroes that have left us. It is up to us to continue to keep their families lifted up and to know that their selfless sacrifice was not in vain,” Burnett said.
She noted that if not for those who chose to serve, we would not have the freedoms we enjoy today. The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum serves as both a teaching museum, while also providing outreach and support for area veterans.
“Saying ‘Thank you for your service’ is easy. Showing them how much we appreciate them by taking care of their family and loved ones once they pass is how we can help them,” Burnett said.
Aside from the 10 a.m. ceremony, the museum will also be hosting tours throughout the day, and will have a display about the meaning of Memorial Day set up for visitors to reflect on.
Hosting this event is one of the many ways that the museum honors the over 6,000 veterans in Walker County.
The H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum provides many valuable resources to local veterans such as a food pantry through their partnership with Good Shepherd Mission, assistance with disability claims, getting into the VA system and acquiring copies of military records. They also help make veteran homes more accessible, provide transportation to and from VA clinics, assist with enrollment into veteran support programs, facilitate military burials and provide veterans with a common ground to meet and interact with one another.
“Our job as patriots is to continue to tell their story. To continue to educate our children and visitors about the importance of our military history and the men and women that provide the very freedoms we enjoy each and every day,” Burnett said.
