HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Item sent a list of questions to each candidate for the Huntsville City Council.
For the sake of transparency, the answers are being run verbatim. Editing for clarity did occur.
The election consists of an at-large mayor vote between incumbent Andy Brauninger and current city councilman Blake Irving.
MAYOR
Andy Brauninger (Incumbent)
Why did you decide to run for city council/ mayor?
When I originally decided to run six years ago, a group of ladies in our subdivision asked me to run for mayor. At first, I was reluctant but after giving it careful consideration and prayer, I decided to place my name on the ballot. I have decided to run for re-election this November, so I can see the bond proposals completed and to finish my eight-year term as mayor. The experience as mayor has been wonderful and I thank the ladies and my wife for the confidence they placed in me. I have met some of the most wonderful people in Huntsville through my experience as mayor.
What makes you the most qualified candidate?
I am a graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont and retired as the president of a major offshore maritime company. I have served on the city council for two years as an at-large council member and six years as the mayor. I understand the relationships between the city staff, the citizens of Huntsville, and the city council. Strategic planning by the council over the past eight years has protected the culture of our city and at the same time has allowed for positive growth. I am a conservative person and have been able to lower the tax rate for the citizens over my tenure. I have the experience, the education, and the love for our city to complete my term in office.
What do you see as the three biggest challenges facing the city?
The biggest challenge is monitoring and controlling the growth of our city, while at the same time protecting our culture. Growth allows us to expand our tax base and keep our taxes reasonable. Our culture of small-town, friendly neighbors and a spirit of helping each other drives our culture and is a reason that we all love Home Sweet Huntsville. The second challenge is maintaining a friendly cooperation with our county officials, our hospital district, Sam Houston University, Texas Department of Criminal Justice and our many small businesses that provide the livelihood for a majority of our citizens. We must be vigilant about respecting and working alongside our major employers. Lastly, the challenge of providing the right environment to expand our economic development and add good jobs to our economy so we can attract and hold on to our young people who would like to stay in Huntsville and make it their home.
What are three specific goals you have for the city?
The first goal is to complete the bond projects on time and on budget. We have completed two of the projects, the water and sewer renovations and the new fire station and police station. We must now complete the renovation of city hall and the service center. The second goal is to complete the renovation and construction of the Martin Luther King Center and provide a wonderful space for our citizens to use and be proud of. The third goal is to lead our council in working with our outstanding staff in completing the day-to-day operational requirements to keep our city services working properly for our citizens.
If elected, what would you do to ensure transparency in office and access to the public?
Transparency is a two-way street. If you want to know something that you can’t find on the website, call city hall and ask. Our city staff and council desire to be as transparent as possible so do not hesitate to ask if you would like information. The city uses all the social media to put information out to the public as well as the local newspaper and the two digital signs in the city. The city council meetings are public meetings as well as the various boards and commissions. Transparency is alive and well in our city, and all our citizens have access to this transparency. Also, the city welcomes any suggestion by our citizens of constructive ways we can be even more transparent.
Blake Irving
Why did you decide to run for city council/ mayor?
I chose to run for mayor of Huntsville, because I do not like the current direction Huntsville is going. There is a lot of room for improvement, and we need someone who can plan for our future and not just the present.
What makes you the most qualified candidate?
I believe what makes me the most qualified is the connection I have to the citizens across different generations and my employment history of working in local government. Just because I have not been on council for eight years doesn’t mean I don’t have experience. I work in local government and will be graduating in December with a B.S. in Public Administration.
What do you see as the three biggest challenges facing the city?
The three biggest challenges facing our city are the lack of homes, jobs and entertainment. The more homes we have the more people can stop commuting to our city and just live. The more jobs we have will put people on the path to afford housing and take care of their families. Entertainment will help keep those tax dollars in Huntsville, so we are able to pay for more firefighters, police officers and other city staff.
What are three specific goals you have for the city?
My three specific goals for our community would be to improve our economic development, rebrand Huntsville for Huntsville and not for the college or prison and improve mobility options for our citizens.
If elected, what would you do to ensure transparency in office and access to the public?
If elected, I would share with the public our weekly updates from the city manager and host speak your mind socials where citizens are able to come to talk to me in public settings outside of city hall. I will also make sure nobody is cheated out of their right to speak to the council, no matter if the subject matter makes the city look bad or good. Our goal is transparency, and we must show the people to whom we are accountable.
