A health care safety net could be on the verge of ending.
The Biden administration last week rescinded an approved extension of the Medicaid agreement in Texas, which has the nation's most uninsured residents and for years has refused calls to expand the federal health insurance program.
Texas is one of only 12 states that have resisted expanding coverage under a key provision of former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Instead, state Republican leaders have negotiated waivers that provide billions of federal dollars in reimbursements to hospitals that serve the uninsured.
“We really don’t know how it’s going to impact us on a local level just yet,” said Anne Woodard, the chairman of the Walker County Hospital District. “We’re hearing that it’s just an early state of renegotiation, but we’re hopefully optimistic and moving forward with confidence that the funding won’t go away.
The current Medicaid 1115 waiver expires in 2022. It provides over $5 million in matching federal funds to Huntsville Memorial Hospital to cover losses from uncompensated care, charity care and indigent care. The Walker County Hospital District will provide nearly $5.4 million to the fund this year, which is derived from property taxes and rent from district-owned facilities.
Hospital leaders from across the state say that the threatened termination of the Medicaid 1115 waiver would be devastating to rural health facilities.
“With an ongoing pandemic and millions of uninsured Texans, Texas hospitals have been stretched like never before and clearly have a critical role in protecting the health and wellbeing of all Texans,” said Ted Shaw, the president and CEO of the Texas Hospital Association. “This action undermines the safety net and hospitals’ ability to protect people. It puts the state’s health at serious risk and creates unprecedented levels of uncertainty for an industry that is charged with saving lives. The waiver extension would have helped the state to seamlessly continue support for much-needed health care improvements and would have continued stable funding for hospitals that serve large numbers of uninsured patients.”
The Biden administration has tried to financially incentivize GOP holdouts to opt into expansion, but none have indicated plans to change course.
Texas' waiver had been approved through 2030 under an agreement worked out with the Trump administration. But in a letter to Texas officials last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the agency previously “erred” because the approval that took place during the coronavirus pandemic did not include the normal opportunity for public notice and comment.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott blasted the decision that he said had followed months of negotiations with federal officials.
“With this action, the Biden administration is deliberately betraying Texans who depend on the resources made possible through this waiver,” Abbott said.
In a statement, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services pressed the importance of public comment, saying “stakeholder feedback forms the backbone of programs that help achieve the best possible results for beneficiaries.”
Texas received its first Medicaid waiver a decade ago, and GOP leaders have resisted calls to opt into expanding Medicaid since then.
In Texas, the incentives for expansion would send the state about $5 billion over two years, and the state’s share of expanding coverage would be about $3.1 billion. More than 1.4 million people in the state could become eligible for coverage.’
The Walker County Hospital District currently provides basic health care services to 346 local residents that are 50% below the federal poverty line. Without the waiver, hospital district officials have said that they would have to lower the threshold closer to the 21% minimum, which would eliminate health care for a number of residents.
