As many across the country, particularly seniors, are restricted to their homes, it should be no surprise that the need for food and food delivery is on the rise.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the US around a month ago, Walker County Senior Center, the home of Meals on Wheels for Walker County has canceled much of its daily programing. However, those working to cook and provide meals for the needy have been hard at work.
“We will typically have many people at the senior center throughout the week, but we have had to put a hold on that since the virus started,” Meals on Wheels director Frank Ivory said. “The senior center is a place for our community to receive breakfast and lunch during the week and socialize with their friends. It is unfortunate that we have had to stop that, but instead, for those who have transportation, we are allowing them to come through and pick up meals if they are in need. Otherwise, we have added them to our stops.”
Meals on Wheels has been active in Walker County since 1976 and will typically provides 4,000 meals per month to local seniors, disabled or needy people in the county. The meals, served midday Monday through Friday have seen a sharp demand as more seniors are being isolated for their protection. According to Ivory, an additional 1,000 meals per week, which the program does not have funding for are being provided.
“Our grants only cover so much of our expenses and we are essentially maxed out on those,” Ivory added. “Our food supply has been relatively stable and able to keep up with the demand. We also have two people in our kitchen who are just fantastic and doing an excellent job. Because our drivers have not had to pick people up, the kitchen staff has some extra help.”
Meals on Wheels has been given extra precautions from the government to keep meal recipients and drivers alike safe in the handoff process. According to Ivory, recipients would typically need to sign-off that they received their meals, but to limit exposure, drivers are signing off and meals are being left for them.
“We want to ensure our seniors and workers are safe, so we are abiding by the new regulations,” Ivory said. “Typically our drivers also are checking up on those who are delivering to ensure that they are safe, but that is just not possible at this time. It is a bit unfortunate, but it is the best case for everybody.”
According to Ivory, there has been an overwhelming increase in calls to help deliver and prepare meals from the community. Many of the volunteers are seniors themselves and especially vulnerable to the virus, but are stepping up to help those in need.
“It has been very heartwarming to see the support and volunteerism coming from those around the region,” Ivory added. “We have some great people in our community. We are not in need of help at this time, but we certainly can use donations.”
For those who would like to donate, the Walker County Senior Center is located at 340-F Hwy 75 North in Huntsville.
