Mayor outlines progress in State of the City address

Mayor Andy Brauninger used his State of the City address Monday to highlight the progress Huntsville is making to prepare for growth.
But he cautioned that for all the positive strides the city has made, much work still remains.
Much of the work left to be done comes with the continued construction of a $128 million bond project, which he told the near 200 people at the Walker County Storm Shelter is on schedule and under budget.
“We made a promise in 2016 that we would provide the city with the much-needed upgrades, while not raising the tax rate,” Brauninger said. “So far the promises made are being kept.”
The largest of the projects, a $49 million water and sewer infrastructure project, is nearing the finish line. The reconstruction of the A.J. Brown Wastewater Plant is expected to be finished by July 2020, while officials believe that the water line project will be completed by the end of the year.
The initial price tag on the project was $73 million — $24 million above the final project cost.
“We knew that we wanted to get the biggest of the projects out of the way,” Brauninger said.
The other bond project currently under construction are a new police department and fire station. It comes with a $24 million price tag — $6 million below the initial projection, which was approved by voters. City officials broke ground on the police and fire stations on Sept. 25, with a projected completion in Spring 2021.
The final project, an estimated $24 million project will provide the city with a rebuilt city hall and service center. The project is currently in the design phase with construction expected to begin at the conclusion of the public safety facilities project.
On issues at the transfer station — The city is a few months away from completing a rebuild of the drive and approach at the Huntsville Transfer Station. Nearly 15 months after its initial completion, city officials announced that the pavement was failing.
Contractors provided the city with a $1 million settlement to go towards the repairs.
On the city’s annexation — City officials recently finalized the annexation of 4,556 acres, along with 2,500 acres of agriculture exempt land that will be brought into the city upon development.
“In order to help manage our future growth this city took the necessary steps,” Brauninger said. “This was a very important step for the future of our city.”
On park expansion — The Huntsville City Council has begun to take steps towards updating the MLK Recreation Center, which is one of the most widely used public facilities in the city.
“We are going to have to do something about that this year,” Brauninger said. “The city is in the process of acquiring some property and hiring an architect that will do a detailed needs assessment.”
“Our city is in great financial shape,” Brauninger added in his final remarks. “We have some of the best employees that serve the city on a daily basis.”
The Huntsville City Council will meet Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Huntsville City Hall.
