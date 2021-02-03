Masons to lay cornerstone at new police headquarters

Kevin Lunsford was more than a little surprised when some members of the Huntsville City Council openly voiced opposition to an offer from local Masons to lay a cornerstone at the new police headquarters.
Lunsford, the city’s chief of police and a 25-year member of Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19 in Huntsville, didn't expect the offer to generate much controversy.
“This was never intended to be a divisive matter or to cause controversy,” Lunsford said. “Masonry is not a religion, but you do have to confess belief in God to become a Mason.”
However, despite the opposition led by councilmember Dee Howard — who viewed the move as a dangerous precedent — council members gave 5-3 approval for the donation.
“We are all aware of the situation the county commissioners are in regarding the (Confederate) statue that is there, and the community opposition to that,” Mullins said. “I think that it is a little bit of bad timing to even think about considering this.”
The Masonic tradition dates back to the days when stonemasons, who built grand structures like cathedrals and castles, would ceremoniously place the cornerstone, usually attended by worthies representing church and state.
In time, the Masons evolved from a working guild to a fraternal organization. Lunsford said the cornerstones were historically laid at the corner of two walls of a building to ensure a level foundation, but modern “cornerstones” are more decorative and symbolic in nature.
The cornerstone ceremony has changed very little since George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol or Sam Houston helped lay the cornerstone at Austin Hall on the campus of what is now Sam Houston State University. This same ceremony was held at Huntsville City Hall in 1976 and years later at the Sam Houston Statue. These ceremonies are only permitted on public buildings.
“I feel this is an honor and a very public way to celebrate how we do our business,” said Steve Rich, a 39-year Mason. “There are several existing city and county buildings that we have done in the past. This is something that Masons have been involved in for generations and generations.”
The Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19 has been a part of the Huntsville community for 177 years, having been chartered under the Republic of Texas in 1844. A number of Texas heroes and statesmen have been members of this lodge, including General Sam Houston.
Lunsford said that construction at the new police headquarters is expected to be completed by the end of March 2021. The cornerstone ceremony would take place afterwards.
