Masonic lodge prepares for chili and gumbo fundraiser

The Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19 Chili & Gumbo Fundraiser is making its return on April 23, after a one-year hiatus, to help sustain their annual scholarship fund and community donations.
The lodge members are hoping for a strong turnout after the cancellation of both of last year’s events forced them to open their own wallets in order to make sure that their scholarship program could be sustained.
“It’s all to help us in our fundraising efforts for us to be able to give back to our local community,” said Steve Rich, treasurer at the Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19, noting that the lodge, which is currently one of the largest in the state, has been a part of Walker County for over 175 years.
Over the course of its history, the lodge has served as a place of refuge for different facets of the community in its various locations around the downtown square. Its downstairs dining area has been used by public schools, while the Red Cross has used the building for medical aid during the World Wars and housed the First Baptist Church when their building burned in 1954.
More recently, the Chili & Gumbo Fundraiser has been a part of the lodge’s tradition since the early 1990’s, starting as a once-a-year event to give back. The fundraiser has since built up to something the community could look forward to in both spring and fall, with what some regard as the best chili and gumbo in the state.
“Our cook has morphed his recipe over the years and we take into account not too spicy, not too hot because of the variety of tastes, but it’s helped us over the years and it’s a fun event,” Rich said.
The event helps support their fundraising efforts for three $1,000 scholarships given annually to graduating seniors from Huntsville High School, as well as one scholarship that is given specifically to a child or grandchild of a lodge member. Donations are also given to the Huntsville Public Library, the Walker County Senior Center and the SAAFE House through their Christmas toy drive, and all donations they make are matched by the Texas Masonic Charities Foundation based on how much they raise each year.
The lodge also uses the event as an opportunity to host an open house, giving tours of the historic building that has been a pillar of the community since 1908, and educating visitors about the work that they do.
“We’re right in the downtown area, at lunch time on a Friday, it really works for us and seems like as many times as we’ve done this, the community is very supportive of it,” Rich said. “It’s a lot of work on our part, but we enjoy getting to meet, greet and see folks. It’s a way to come together and if you work on the downtown square, it’s a good day to get a good lunch at a reasonable price.”
The Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19 Chili & Gumbo Fundraiser will take place Friday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1030 12th Street in downtown Huntsville. Eat-in or take-out options will be available, as well as walk-in or call-in ordering at (936) 661-7037.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.