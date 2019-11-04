A routine traffic stop led police to over three grams of marijuana and THC oil Sunday morning in Huntsville.
Huntsville police officer Taylor Wilkins was patrolling traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 near the 129 exit around 11 a.m. Sunday when she noticed a vehicle make a lane violation and pulled the vehicle over. While approaching the vehicle, Wilkins detected the odor of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as Morgan Wills, 20, of Arlington – to step out of the vehicle.
While searching, Wilkins discovered three grams of marijuana and a THC oil vial.
“We are trying to keep these items off the street because of the increase in sicknesses,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “Officer Wilkins did a great job finding the items and making an arrest.”
Wills was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Walker County Jail on $3,000 in bonds, but has bonded out.
