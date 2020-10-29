The COVID-19 pandemic has put the hard work of Texas educators on full display.
Juggling between in-person and remote learners, teachers in the area have been forced to do more than ever, but thanks to legislation that has now been implemented statewide, educators were given large pay bumps.
Texas teachers who have more than 5 years of experience received an average pay raise of over $5,200, while teachers who have been working up to five years received an average pay raise of more than $3,800. It is worth noting that the pay increases are averages of all teacher raises in Texas and individual raises vary.
The numbers weren’t quite as grand in Region 6, which often lags behind the state average. According to a report released by the Texas Education Agency on Thursday, educators in Region 6, which includes both Huntsville and New Waverly ISD, received an average pay raise of $4,620 for teachers with over five years of experience. Teachers under five years of experience received $3,650 in pay hikes. In all, teachers in the region earn an average of $900,777 in pay raises for district teachers, nurses and counselors.
"Thanks to the historic legislation we passed last session, Texas teachers are already seeing a significant increase in their pay," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. "When Texas students graduate, we want them to receive more than a diploma — but also the knowledge and skills they need to excel in college or a career. … The State of Texas will continue to enhance our education system and provide a quality education for every Texas student, regardless of zip code."
Huntsville ISD was at the top of the region, utilizing nearly $2 million from Texas House Bill 3 to provide pay bumps running from $2,000 to nearly $6,800 per year.
"HB 3 makes crucial investments in the most important factor in driving student outcomes: our classroom teachers,” Senate Committee on Education Chairman Larry Taylor said. HB 3 raises the salary of all teachers- incentivizing new teachers to the profession and retaining our veteran teachers. It is my hope that this concerted effort to increase teacher compensation will allow more veteran educators to remain in the classroom where they can continue to change lives and share their expertise with junior colleagues."
House Bill 3 was signed into law during the 86th Legislative Session, creating an incentive pay program for teachers to be on a path to reach six-figure salaries, added career, college, and military readiness bonuses for school districts, funded full-day prekindergarten for students in poverty and required all elementary school principals and teachers in kindergarten through third grade be trained on science-based reading instruction by 2021. The bill also created a student-focused formula structure, where the needs of a child – not the child’s zip code – determine funding allocation. Additionally, the bill buys down property tax rates by an average of 8 cents in 2020 and implements a 2.5% property tax cap starting in 2021, which will result in a cumulative average tax rate reduction of 12 cents this biennium.
Overall, the bill provided an increase of $2.7 billion in annual net funding for public education and school district budgets.
