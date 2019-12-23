Mance Park mentorship program seeks to provide guidance for adolescent students

Mance Park Middle School, staff-run mentorship program Boys II Men has been helping adolescent boys find their full potential through support and guidance.
The program began in August after seeing the need for a consistent and positive male figure for the boys to connect with, and is currently composed of 15-20 students with six mentors, teaching life and social skills while overseeing that every child has the tools they need to succeed throughout the day, week and year.
“I didn’t know what to expect, but to have the number (of students) that we do have, I’m proud of that and it surprised me,” Boys II Men mentor Valry Allen said, adding that more are currently on a waiting list as they complete the application process.
Wrapping up its first semester, Boys II Men has been a great success for the school, helping boys who are at an impressionable age find their footing before they fall into a bad situation.
At 12-14 years old, children experience cognitive, emotional and social development as their social circles expand beyond their family. By middle school adolescents are focusing more on their peers and developing adults outside of their families who may function as mentors, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Allen compares this time of development to being two years old again, and re-learning what their role is on a larger scale.
“When you’re two, you’re just trying to figure out all of these things – what is this, what is is that, what does that do, how does this make you feel,” Allen said. “When you get to 12 and 13 years old, you go through that same mindset again because you are in a different state of mind, you’re trying to find yourself.”
The boys practice social skills by introducing themselves at meetings and participating in school programs such as handing out donuts and hot chocolate to Mance Park Middle School teachers. The students also partake in community outreach by donating clothes and toys to local churches.
“The main thing is to get to them so that when they start moving up to the next level away from us, they can take some of these skills … that’s the main core of the organization, to make sure that we are grooming them into young men that we need for society, that are able to adapt and find their niche,” Allen said, though the group still has their fun and facilitates group outings to college ball games with all costs sponsored by the mentors if needed.
All mentors are currently staff members at Mance Park Middle School and serve as a consistent form of support for the boys as they are on campus and available to connect and provide pep talks daily.
“In today’s world, there’s so many of our kids that don’t have that positive male figure at home and as our kids begin to find their niche, when you don’t have that, the niche you try to find is not a good niche, so that’s a need on our campus,” Mance Park Midde School principal Joshua Campbell said.
Campbell notices the boys gravitating towards their mentors and takes note of the change he sees in the classroom.
“What I’ve noticed is if these kids get in trouble or if something is not going right, before, they may just not talk to anybody or move on, but they constantly come to these guys now,” Campbell said. “I’ve seen changes in kids in this group from last year that are eighth graders now and the boys are totally different kids this year and the reason why is these guys are here to support them.”
Besides support, the mentors hold the boys accountable for their choices and coach them by talking them through why they need to be embracing certain behaviors or actions and thinking about the future.
“Even if it’s cool now, and your peers might laugh at it, when you get older, those type of behaviors won’t be acceptable and you won’t be accepted in the type of places that you’re trying to get to,” Allen said.
“They’re making it cool for these kids that are struggling and sometimes making poor choices to make good choices, and on a middle school campus, that’s not always popular,” Campbell said. “I have a lot of good teachers on my campus, but it takes a specific skills set to do what they’re doing, so to watch those kids change is very powerful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.