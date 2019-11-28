Five Mance Park Middle School cheerleaders will be representing the community at the most magical place on earth over Thanksgiving break.
Mance Park eighth graders Cassidy Arceneaux, Chiara Garcia, Lela Hollis, Sarah Jeske and MaKayla McGill were selected to join the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in the 2019 pre-parade Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
The Mance Park cheerleaders will perform Thanksgiving day as five of the 500 elementary, junior high and high school girls selected. They were among the top 10% of cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps to perform with the prestigious cheerleading organization.
“When I first saw my group that made the team for the 2019-2020 year, I knew I had something special on my hands. I knew that with the right amount of push, these girls could accomplish anything,” Mance Park Middle School eighth grade science teacher and head cheer coach Dialys Riley said, adding that this will be the first time in seven years that a Mance Park cheerleader has made the All-American team.
Riley encouraged every member of her team to try out for All-American at a home camp operated by the Universal Cheerleading Association, knowing that without her motivation, her girls might not have had the self confidence to try out.
“Once I found out I made All-American, I was honestly shocked. I didn’t think I had the talent and skills to be able to go perform at the Disney World Thanksgiving Parade,” Mance Park Middle School eighth grader and first year cheerleader Sarah Jeske said. “With this being my first year of school cheer ever, I think of this as a huge accomplishment for myself.”
The girls landed in Orlando Tuesday, and will be kept on a busy schedule through Friday. In addition to pre-parade performances, the cheerleaders will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation while enjoying everything that the resort park has to offer.
