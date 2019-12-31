A fight near a Huntsville apartment complex led to a man coming away with multiple stab wounds.
Police were called to the St. Luke’s Emergency Room, located in the 900 block of Bobby K. Marks Drive around 7 p.m., after medical crews called in the incident. According to the report, the victim was walking home from the Cedarwoods Apartments, when an unknown black male approached him and began to harass him. A fight broke out, resulting in the male victim being stabbed twice in the arm.
“We are still investigating the incident, but luckily the injuries to the man were minor,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I encourage the community to be cautious when walking around town at night.”
