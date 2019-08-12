Following a road rage incident, police say a man pulled a gun on a group of bikers near Huntsville High School Saturday.
Police were called to HHS after a group of cyclists reported the incident at approximately 4:30 p.m. Officers say the incident began when the cyclists were riding their bikes in the 400 block of FM 2821 East and a man in a red Ford pickup truck got too close to them.
During the incident, police say one of the cyclists displayed an obscene gesture and the suspect pulled into the high school parking lot. Authorities say the cyclists approached the suspect and yelled at him before he pulled out the weapon and pointed it at them. The man fled the scene before officers arrived.
“I want to remind the community to drive safely and watch out for cyclists,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Motorists and cyclists should also remember to keep their cool and not make a situation worse.”
No arrests in relation to the incident have been made at this time.
