Huntsville police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping his former girlfriend from an apartment complex in the heart of the city.
According to police records, the kidnapping occurred Friday in the 1400 block of 13th Street, when several witnesses spotted a Black male dragging a Black female from her apartment and forcing her into his car. HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said that patrol officers spoke with the female earlier in the day about her ex-boyfriend, who the victim said was harassing her.
Police were able to track the kidnapping to a location in northern Harris County using pings from the victim’s cell phone. Barnes noted that at some point, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled authorities, allowing the victim to take control of the vehicle.
Police say that the victim sustained several bumps and bruises, but none of her injuries were life-threatening.
“We know who the suspect is, and he currently has a felony warrant out of Harris County,” Barnes noted. “Overall it was a pretty scary situation, but we are fortunate that the victim was able to escape relatively unharmed.”
Multiple gunshots fired into local home, car
Huntsville police say that at least 13 shots from a single suspect was fired into residence and vehicle late Sunday night.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Boettcher Mill Rd. around 9:38 p.m. after multiple reports of shots fired.
When police investigated, they found more than 13 bullet holes in the residence and several additional shots in the victim’s vehicle. Police say that the victim’s were able to flee and no one was injured.
HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes says that the suspect — described as an Hispanic male in his early 20s — is still at-large. He noted that officers are currently casing the area to seek any leads.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
