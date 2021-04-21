A Beaumont man charged in a crash that killed his passenger and injured several others in July of 2019 has been formally charged.
The Walker County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Emmanuel Avila has been indicted for manslaughter, a second-degree felony, in the death of Juan Carlos Alvarado-Sanchez.
The indictment alleges Avila, “operated a motor vehicle in a public place while “under the influence of alcohol, and by driving at an excessive speed, and by driving at an unsafe speed for the road conditions then existing, and by failing to maintain a single lane, and by failing to control the speed of his motor vehicle, causing the vehicle occupied by the victim to collide with a sign and thereby inflicting fatal injuries to the victim.
On July 30, 2019, Huntsville Police Department officers were called to Lake Road after nearby residents reported a car driving erratically and speeding down the residential road. Shortly after the call came in to dispatch, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a sign on the passenger’s side – killing the victim instantly.
The driver and another passenger were taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital, while a third passenger left the scene, but was later located by authorities.
“This case exemplifies the danger that drinking and driving poses to human life,” Walker County District Attorney Will Durham noted.
Avila was released on a $100,000 bond shortly after his arrest, according to Walker County court records.
Manslaughter is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
