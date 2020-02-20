Witnesses helped police identify a suspect who was accused of assaulting and robbing a victim Wednesday morning at West Hill Mall in Huntsville.
Police were called to the 100 block of Col. Etheridge Blvd around 10 a.m. Wednesday, after witnesses reported a victim bleeding from his mouth. Officers say the suspect – identified as Towana Wortham, 24, of Huntsville – approached the victim and punched him, before stealing a $10 bill and fleeing the scene.
After receiving a description of Wortham, police encountered him near the Taco Bell on the Interstate 45 feeder road. Wortham was not found with the money, but he did have a receipt from Burger King around the time of the robbery.
“We would like to thank the public for their help in finding the suspect,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am glad the victim was not seriously hurt. This could have been much worse.”
Wortham was arrested and charged with robbery, a second-degree felony that carries a sentence between two and 20 years. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $80,000 in bond.
