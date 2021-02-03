A Huntsville man is charged after reportedly beating his pregnant girlfriend.
According to police, 32-year old Jamie Driggers confronted his girlfriend after she informed him that she was pregnant. She advised officers that he beat her in an attempt to force a miscarriage.
She escaped from the suspect and was able to receive immediate treatment at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Driggers is being charged with assault of a pregnant person, and is being held at the Walker County Jail on a $15,000 bond. He could face a punishment of up to 10 years in a TDCJ facility if found guilty of the third-degree felony.
