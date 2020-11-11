A Riverside man out on parole faces more charges after leading Huntsville police on a chase that resulted in a crash and left one officer with minor injuries, according to police records.
Authorities say the Tuesday evening chase began on Interstate 45 when a rookie officer witnessed a vehicle traveling down the feeder road with no headlights driving erratically. Police say that the suspect — later identified as Robert E. Hunt, 61, of Riverside — accelerated at a high rate of speed throughout southern Huntsville and was eventually brought to a stop in the 2900 block of Montgomery Rd.
According to HPD Lt. Jim Barnes, the suspect refused to get out of the vehicle and even bit an officer as they were attempting to remove him.
“He was driving very recklessly, so if not for the good work of our officers this could have been very ugly,” Barnes said. “The suspect will ultimately go back to TDCJ on the parole violation, and it’s good that we got him out of the public.”
Hunt is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest, resisting arrest and reckless driving. His bond is set at $42,000.
