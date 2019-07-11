A missing persons report led local authorities to a man wanted in Walker and Harris counties.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers say they observed a vehicle at Zipps Food Mart in the 1100 Sycamore Ave. that was flagged as the vehicle for a missing person out of Fort Bend County. Officers say they witnessed a male and female exit the vehicle and go into the station, with the female matching the description of a missing person. The missing suspect advised officers that she had lost her cell phone, prompting the male suspect to run into the bathroom — refusing to come out.
The suspect was removed from the restroom by authorities, but not before he broke several ceiling tiles in an attempt to flee through the ceiling. The report states that the suspect — identified as Stanley Perkins, 26, of Houston — initially tried to give a false name.
Once properly identified, police noticed that Perkins had three warrants out of Walker County for driving with an invalid license and failure to appear. He also had three warrants out of Harris County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening.
“This was just good, heads up police work by our officers to identify the vehicle and make the arrest,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said.
The female was checked out by officers and released.
Perkins is currently being held at the Walker County Jail.
