A man was arrested with crack-cocaine at a Huntsville apartment complex Monday after causing a scene and harassing tenants.
Authorities were flagged to the Wood Hollow Apartments, located at 2400 Lake Road at 5:30 p.m. Monday because of a man screaming and acting in a manic state. Police say that they spoke with the man – identified as Juan Robles, 42, of Houston – who informed them that he had smoked crack-cocaine, but finished it.
Officers asked Robles if they could search him and he consented. Officers say that they found a large amount of cash with two folded $1 bills containing crack rocks.
“He was a threat to himself and others, so it is good we got him,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “The officers did a great job.”
Robles was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on $15,000 in bond.
