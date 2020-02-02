Man arrested this week for 2017 fatality crash on I-45

State police have arrested a Midway man accused of killing three family members in a fatal crash on Interstate 45 in Huntsville.
Spence Shaffer, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities confirmed.
“After an extensive investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, involving forensic experts and information obtained from the vehicles, our office presented this case to the Walker County Grand Jury,” District Attorney Will Durham said.
Shaffer is accused of killing three family members from Oklahoma in a June 17, 2017 crash. Reports from 2017 stated that the relatives died when their SUV bound for Houston rolled in a three-vehicle wreck near the Huntsville State Park exit.
Two others in the SUV were seriously injured.
Investigators said that a car following the SUV struck the larger vehicle. The SUV then hit an unoccupied vehicle left along I-45, rolled and killed the three passengers.
Those victims were 17-year-old Sonia Perez, 27-year-old Maria Alvarado and 58-year-old Maria Revera DeAlvarado from Brixby, Oklahoma.
“The allegations in the indictment include the defendant operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, sleep deprivation and excessive speeding,” Durham said.
Each count charged against Schaffer is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
