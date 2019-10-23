Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office were able to trace a burglary back to a suspect, who they had made contact with prior to the report.
Officers received reports of a suspicious vehicle on the afternoon of October 16 in the 100 block of King’s Point Road in the Deep River Plantation community. Deputies say they spoke to the suspect – identified as Jeremy Stanford, 41, of Huntsville – who they noticed had a dirt bike in the back of his vehicle, but had no reason to charge at the time.
Later that day, officers received a report of a burglary of a residence in the same area, when the victim reported his dirt bike stolen. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Stanford, who they had linked to the crime, Tuesday afternoon.
“This was excellent work by our deputies following leads and making the proper arrest,” Walker County Sheriff Clint McRae said. “We are happy the case had been solved and we can return the property.”
Stanford was arrested and charged with burglary of a building. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on a $5,000 bond, but has since bonded out.
