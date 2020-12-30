Huntsville police arrested an individual who they say duped an individual who was trying to purchase a Playstation 5.
According to police records, Tirrell McCullough, 23, of Huntsville was arrested Tuesday afternoon on theft charges after he was reported to have sold an individual a PS5 box full of rocks. Police say that the two victims drove to Huntsville based off of a Facebook Marketplace advertisement. After exchanging $600 with the suspect, police say the victims were handed a taped up game system box without the device.
McCullough was arrested and released on bond early this month with robbery charges after police say he utilized fake movie money to purchase the gaming device. Police say that when the victim questioned the currency he was threatened with a handgun.
McCullough is currently being held at the Walker County Jail.
