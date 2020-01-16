Huntsville Police rolled up on a potential drug deal Wednesday evening, after two vehicles were spotted near a playground after hours.
Police were on patrol near Eastham-Thomason Park, located in the 1500 block of 7th Street around 11 p.m., when two vehicles were seen in the parking lot after hours. When approaching the vehicles, officers say they could smell marijuana and see the suspect – identified as Marcus Howell, 22, of New Waverly – moving from one vehicle to the other.
When police questioned Howell, they noticed a loose marijuana cigar, a marijuana grinder and scale. During a search, officers discovered a glass vial and a spoon, along with nearly eight grams of cocaine and five grams of marijuana.
“This was good work by our officers to notice the vehicles and find the drugs,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “It is always good to get drugs off the street.”
Howell was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $10,000 in bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.